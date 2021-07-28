Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 982,667 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 43,326 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $467,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,404 shares of company stock valued at $11,201,554. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $622.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,541. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $631.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $560.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.