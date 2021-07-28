FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 10,089 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,089 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after acquiring an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,520,000 after purchasing an additional 492,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83,681 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,311,000 after purchasing an additional 186,868 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $402.90. 234,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967,913. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $293.67 and a 12-month high of $405.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $392.10.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.