FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 1,734 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 122.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 172.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB stock traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.14. 13,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,386. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $198.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. boosted their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.