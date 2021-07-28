FormulaFolio Investments LLC Invests $72,000 in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,555,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 238.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter.

CZA traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.47. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $92.74.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

