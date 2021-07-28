Unified Trust Company N.A. Makes New $3.98 Million Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Unified Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $1,216,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $1,028,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 237,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,039,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.04. The company had a trading volume of 30,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,881. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $231.24. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

