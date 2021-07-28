CROAT (CROAT) 1-Day Volume Tops $13.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. One CROAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CROAT has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CROAT has a market capitalization of $209,979.94 and $13.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 77.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 88,400,240 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

