Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE traded up $8.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.76. 9,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,563. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $84.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

