Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ WIRE traded up $8.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.76. 9,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,563. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $84.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.63.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.17%.
About Encore Wire
Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.
Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.