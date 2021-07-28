Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Issues Earnings Results

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 70.43%.

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,572. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.96. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

