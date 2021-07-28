Columbia Asset Management Buys 380 Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42,540 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,341,000.

Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $83.77. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,145. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.02. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $83.86.

