FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $816,000 Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEL. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth $49,765,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $39,492,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $31,530,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,957,000 after acquiring an additional 850,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,211,000 after acquiring an additional 777,238 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $184,351.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,723 shares of company stock worth $1,321,179. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AEL traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.23. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

