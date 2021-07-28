SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,244 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 168.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 110,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 69,279 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter.

SPYD stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.54. 121,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,545. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $42.64.

