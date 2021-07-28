FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 8,422 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in American Finance Trust by 213.9% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 44,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 30,293 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in American Finance Trust by 1,613.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,181,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,245 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in American Finance Trust by 206.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 26,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

American Finance Trust stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.75. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.44%.

AFIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.