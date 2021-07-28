FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 45,810 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 95.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,810 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $105.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,322. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.29. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

