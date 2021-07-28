Fragasso Group Inc. Has $5.39 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up approximately 0.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $942,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 588,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,603,000 after buying an additional 125,768 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,959 shares of company stock worth $3,043,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.29.

MSI stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.07. 2,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,424. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.73. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.78 and a 52 week high of $225.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

