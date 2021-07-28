Fragasso Group Inc. Purchases 268 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International comprises 0.9% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after purchasing an additional 861,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $120,525,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after acquiring an additional 221,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after acquiring an additional 169,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total value of $1,123,733.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,961.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,923 shares of company stock valued at $8,397,380. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $352.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $396.79. 4,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,929. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.48 and a 12-month high of $397.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.57. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

