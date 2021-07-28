Keep Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.49 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $138.06 million and approximately $8.49 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Keep Network has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 559,341,573 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

