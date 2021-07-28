ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group now has a $240.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00. ResMed traded as high as $265.62 and last traded at $265.45, with a volume of 13976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $264.24.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total transaction of $621,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,930. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in ResMed by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 98,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in ResMed by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

