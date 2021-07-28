Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Short Interest Update

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DYSL remained flat at $$1.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19. Dynasil Co. of America has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile

Dynasil Corp. of America develops manufactures and markets detection, sensing, and analysis technology products for the homeland security, medical and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Optics, Innovation & Development and Biomedical. The Optics segment encompasses four business units Dynasil Fused Silica, Evaporated Metal Films, Hilger Crystals which manufactures commercial products, including optical crystals for sensing in the security and medical imaging markets, as well as optical components, optical coatings and optical materials for scientific instrumentation and other applications.

