Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Short Interest Update

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS DYSL remained flat at $$1.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19. Dynasil Co. of America has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.75.
Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile
