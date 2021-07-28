Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Drops By 76.2%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the June 30th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,462,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Dufry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

DUFRY traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 415,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,395. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Dufry has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

