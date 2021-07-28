Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VERB Technology Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. “

VERB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verb Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Verb Technology from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ VERB traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. 93,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,891,427. The company has a market capitalization of $147.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Verb Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 309.31% and a negative return on equity of 192.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verb Technology will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERB. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verb Technology during the first quarter worth $819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verb Technology during the fourth quarter worth $649,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Verb Technology during the first quarter worth $394,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 112.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 186,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

