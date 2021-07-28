Analysts Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Announce $3.91 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.05. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings of $3.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $12.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.91 to $12.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $14.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 111,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 129,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,426,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $11.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.92. 27,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,053. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.14. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $201.04 and a twelve month high of $383.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

