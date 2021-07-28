Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) to Hold

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

VIST stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $390.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 3.43.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,623,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 929.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 1,083,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 7.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 44,182 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 1,236.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 473,400 shares during the period. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

