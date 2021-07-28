MBL Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYF. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYF traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.75. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,979. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $62.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.26.

