Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $284,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,363 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.19.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.49. 172,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,769,919. The firm has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.