MBL Wealth LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC owned about 1.93% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EJAN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $1,335,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $2,415,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 193,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EJAN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.99. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,790. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.83.

