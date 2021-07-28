First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.96. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,049. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96.

