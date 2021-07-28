Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 77.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in DexCom by 8.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in DexCom by 2.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $468.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.00.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $7.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $455.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,537. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.95. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $463.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.79, for a total transaction of $229,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,603 shares of company stock valued at $27,226,014 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

