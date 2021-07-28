Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $725,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,826,000 after buying an additional 489,766 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 189,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 32,562 shares during the period.

BATS EFV traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,180 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

