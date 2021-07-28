Garde Capital Inc. Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,139 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $774,701,000 after acquiring an additional 388,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $6.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $408.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,811. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $407.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $36,344,960 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

