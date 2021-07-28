Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $6.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.40. The stock had a trading volume of 444,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,890,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.03.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.90.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

