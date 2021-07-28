Analysts Set Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) PT at $229.60

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $229.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE ECL traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.88. 18,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,350. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of -49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

