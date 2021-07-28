Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has $24.91 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 133.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,400 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.26% of Henry Schein worth $24,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,177,000. Centerstone Investors LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 52.2% in the first quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 110,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 627.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 225,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,609,000 after acquiring an additional 194,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 408.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $79.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.56. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

