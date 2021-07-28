Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of MGDDY stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.78. 405,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,397. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

