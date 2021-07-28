Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Insider Ruba Borno Purchases 671 Shares

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) insider Ruba Borno purchased 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,115 ($40.70) per share, with a total value of £20,901.65 ($27,308.14).

Shares of Experian stock traded down GBX 4.04 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,123.96 ($40.81). 800,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,229. The stock has a market cap of £28.80 billion and a PE ratio of 48.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,835.16. Experian plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Experian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,830 ($36.97).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

