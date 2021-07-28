The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Director Purchases $10,213.00 in Stock

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Director Kimberly Swan acquired 350 shares of The First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $10,213.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FNLC traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.13. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,169. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.60. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This is an increase from The First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

