Pendal Group Limited Sells 3,217 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Pendal Group Limited decreased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.51. 4,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,177. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $154.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 52.14%.

In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

