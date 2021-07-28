Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 93.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $74.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.24.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.