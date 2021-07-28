Pendal Group Limited Has $6.16 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 407.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price target on Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,500.79.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,549.15. 31,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,615. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,392.23. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a P/E/G ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

