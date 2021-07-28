Pendal Group Limited Grows Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.06.

CAH stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.21. 5,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.30.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

