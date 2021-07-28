Pendal Group Limited Sells 39,576 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pendal Group Limited lessened its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,576 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $3,015,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Newmont by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 221,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 21,245 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,600 shares of company stock worth $2,947,266. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.52. The stock had a trading volume of 92,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,857,825. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

