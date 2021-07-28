Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,940,000 after acquiring an additional 161,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,428,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,063 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 554,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 545,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.17. 119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,130. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.09. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $186.62 and a 1-year high of $261.69.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

