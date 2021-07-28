Pendal Group Limited Increases Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,973 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited owned about 0.10% of Liberty Global worth $14,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. 26.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $423,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,087.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard R. Green sold 4,252 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $119,013.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,576.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,741 shares of company stock worth $3,948,076. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LBTYA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,261. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.92. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

