Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.810-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $926.26 million-$950.22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $893.15 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.400 EPS.

Shares of PNR stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.22. 14,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,030. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.21.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

