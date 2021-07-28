MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in MSCI by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.71.

MSCI traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $590.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,748. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $596.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $514.55.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

