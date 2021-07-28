Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $432,000 Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Arch Capital Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth $3,154,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 2.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,481,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,002,000 after acquiring an additional 233,680 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth about $1,523,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 11.5% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after buying an additional 943,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.86. 9,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

