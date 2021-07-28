Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 5,507 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.27% of Redfin worth $18,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,183 shares of company stock worth $11,407,144. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. TheStreet lowered Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Shares of RDFN stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.11. 5,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,251. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,435.50 and a beta of 1.88. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

