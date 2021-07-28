Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 26,328 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,328 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $20,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.83. 4,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.09.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

