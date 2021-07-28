Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $21,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after acquiring an additional 286,900 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 27,578 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 301,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after buying an additional 188,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,400,000 after buying an additional 2,023,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,145. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $98.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

