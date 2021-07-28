Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after buying an additional 792,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,142,000 after buying an additional 446,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,896,000 after buying an additional 102,764 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,293,000 after buying an additional 403,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,036,000 after purchasing an additional 50,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $54.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

