Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $353,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 803.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Corteva stock opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.99. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

